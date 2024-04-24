DeSantis, Anthony

DeSantis Sr, Anthony J. "Joe"



Anthony "Joe" DeSantis Sr, 71, of Ft Lauderdale, FL, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2024, following a long illness.



Joe was born on February 12, 1953 to Frank and Edna Louise Desantis in Springfield, OH. After Joe graduated from Shawnee High School in 1971, he went on to earn an Honorable Discharge from USMC, Followed by service in the Air Force Reserves.



After his full time military service, he worked in the printing industry, becoming a journeyman in his field. He later had the opportunity to further his education and became a high school teacher. He loved his teaching career and his students and retired after a 20+ year career in Education.



Survived by his wife of 51 years, Leslie Seipel DeSantis, daughter, Mikki (Jose), son, Andy, grandson, AJ and his brother, Butch (Charlotte), and several nieces and nephews.



Joe loved his family, friends, pets, his Harley, music, NASCAR and the beach. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to tell stories, always offered his advice and unique opinions.



Semper Fi



