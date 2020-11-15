X

DeSERISY, Nancy

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DeSERISY, Nancy A.

Nancy A. DeSerisy, 85, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Bickford Assisted Living. She was born in Glendale, Ohio, on January 5, 1935, to

parents Carl and Martha (Hyde) Flickinger. Nancy had earned her master's degree in education from Miami University and followed with a 33-year teaching career. She had taught with Mason City Schools and finished her career with Lebanon City Schools. Mrs. DeSerisy is survived by her son, Lloyd (Tammy) DeSerisy; daughters, Martha (Craig) Sherman & Rebecca (Scott) DeSerisy-Davis; brother, Bruce (Esther) Flickinger;

sisters, Peggy (Paul) Bradley & Sandy (Bob) Wiener; and grandchildren, Wesley, Cari & Dian Sherman, Mariah & Tess DeSerisy, Tyler & Megan Duff & Carli Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald DeSerisy; parents; and

brother, Carl Flickinger. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B,

Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Marshall Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.