DETRICK, Delphiane
"Del"
84, of New Carlisle, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was born November 17, 1937, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Johnny and Herma Grim. Del retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as a Data Communications Analyst after 35 years. Her favorite past time was
genealogy, tracing her family back multiple generations. Del was very kind, she was always sweet and kind to everyone. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Donald E. Detrick; niece Theresa "Terri" (Keith) Nawman; nephew Michael (Ginger) Nangle; grandnieces Sara Nangle, Michele (Matt) Logsdon, Brittany (Matt) Porteus and Emily (Adam) Galat; numerous great-grand nieces and
nephews. Del is preceded in death by her parents and sister Loeda Nangle. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 12-2pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, with the service to honor Del
beginning at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Funeral Home Information
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH
45344
https://www.trostelchapman.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral