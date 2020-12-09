DEVAUGHN, Clarence E.



Clarence E. DeVaughn age 92 passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was born May 24, 1928, in Mason County, KY, to the late Clarence L. and Emma (nee Bare) DeVaughn. Clarence is survived by his wife Jeanette; children Michael (Maribeth) DeVaughn, Joyce (Roy) Dawson; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Patricia Hathaway and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by two children Bev and Ronnie, and daughter-in-law Tammy DeVaughn. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield, Friday, December 11, 2020, from 12NOON until the time of the funeral service at 1PM with Reverend Jacob Flannery officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park.


