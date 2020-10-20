DEVER, Eugene C.



Age 99, of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Kingston of Miamisburg. He was born on December 9, 1920, in Franklin County, OH, to the late Della & Delmer Dever. Preceded in death by his wife of 77 years Charlene Dever, brothers Guy & Clyde and sisters Glenna & Merle. He is survived by his son Philip Dever and wife Carol of Cincinnati, his daughter Denise Dever and husband Jim Benny of Ridgway, CO, 2 granddaughters Laurie Dullmeyer (Edward) of Orlando, FL, and Mandy Whitehead (Pat) of Deltona, FL and 7 great-grandchildren; Josiah, Jesse, Jamie, Jacob, Jonah & Jordan Dullmeyer, and Rylee Hope Whitehead, as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Mr. Dever was a graduate of Stivers High School Class of 1938; he



honorably served his country in the U.S. Army in WWII in the European Theater and the Korean Conflict earning the Bronze Star, The French Fourragere, WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Distinguished Unite Badge, and EAME



(European, African, Middle Eastern) with 2 Battle Stars.



Eugene attended the University of Dayton after WWII. He was employed for 37 years with State Fidelity/Mid America Savings & Loan in Dayton; he started as a teller and retired as a Senior Vice-President. After retirement he & Charlene moved to the Outer Banks, NC for 20 years before moving back to West Carrollton in May 2006. In NC & OH he was active in the



Senior Olympics Games, and a member of the Memorial



United Methodist Church in West Carrollton. Mr. Dever was inducted into the West Carrollton's Plaza of Fame in 2017, making WC a better place to live and work. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Barbara Wiechel officiating. Burial Dayton National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to service) on Wednesday at the funeral home. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial United Methodist Church in



Mr. Dever's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Eugene C. Dever, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

