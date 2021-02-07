DEVER, Julie McLean



74, of Columbia, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center. She was born February 12, 1946, in Springfield, OH, daughter of Frank and Dorothy Churco McLean. A graduate of Catholic Central High School, she



attended USC. Her faith in



Jesus informed all that she did. She was a devoted member of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church in Irmo, SC, active with Right to Life and the Republican Party. She leaves husband Mark Dever, to whom she was married 54 years; son Jeff Dever; daughter Cathy Dever Collins; grandchildren Ashley, Rachel, and Heather Dever; Haley Swett and Ethan Collins;



siblings Peggie Sims, Donna Young, Marilyn Spragg, Jim McLean, and Joanne McLean; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Fred McLean, and son-in-law John Collins. An online guest book and full obituary is at www.shivesfuneralhome.com.

