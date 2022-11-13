DEVER, Linda



Age 78, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Linda was born in Great Falls, MT, on October 12, 1944, to the late John and Ella (Maiden) Prewitt. Linda retired from Performance Toyota and attended Dayspring Church of God for many years. Linda is survived by her daughters, Marcia Tolley, Connie (Steve) Everett, Carma (Fred) Becker, Ruth (Darrel) Davis; her step-son, Mike Dever; her grandchildren, Helen, Billie Jean, Zane (Heather), Cody (Leah), Wyatt, Christopher, Earl, Johnathan, Savannah (Casey) and Autumn; her great-grandchildren, Stormy, Michael, Montana, Lilly, Wrenley, and her siblings, John Prewitt, Jr., Marilyn Cornelius and Sue (Norman) Napier. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Dever and her son, Robert Tolley. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 10 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 11 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.

