DeVOE, Grace Bacca



Grace Bacca DeVoe, died of natural causes at the



age of 97, on January 12, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio.



She was born in Uhrichsville, Ohio, and lived there until 1942, when she went to work for the U.S. Government at Wright -Patterson Air Force Base, assisting a group responsible for building the first U.S. jet plane.



Grace was the youngest of nine children and the longest living member among all her brothers and sisters.



She married Joseph Louis DeVoe on August 1st 1946, in Dayton, and raised three sons there, Michael D., Douglas E. and Joseph P. DeVoe. She is also survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well as a number of nieces and nephews.



Grace, like her husband, donated her body to the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program. No services will be held.

