DeWALT, Joyce E.



JOYCE E. DeWALT, 92, a resident of Brookdale Buck Creek, Springfield, passed away on Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021. She was born in Shelby, Ohio, on September 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Eldon L. and Gertrude (Montz) Heck. Joyce was a graduate of Shelby High School and a 1951 Capital University graduate, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She worked as a civilian travel coordinator for the USAF at WPAFB and previously worked at the Yellow Springs Clinic. She was a talented needlepoint artist, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Mahjong and Bingo, and was a member of Elderly United (United Senior Services). Joyce is survived by two sons, Samuel J. DeWalt of Columbus and Scott D. (Heidi) DeWalt of South Charleston; grandchildren,



Nicholas DeWalt and Hillary Bancroft; great granddaughter, Vivian Rose Spoon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dale "Dick" DeWalt; a son, Daniel J. DeWalt; a brother, David L. Heck; and sister, Emily Olmstead. The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Buck Creek for their devoted care and attention. At Joyce's request, no services will be observed. Memorial



contributions may be made to United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St., Springfield, OH 45502. The LITTLETON & RUE



