DEWAN, Gopi Amrit



Age 93, of Vandalia, OH, a prominent female physician in Mumbai, India, prior to practicing medicine in Dayton, Ohio, and one of the original founders of the Hindu Temple of Dayton, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021. Dr. Gopi



Dewan was born August 21,1928, in Shikarpur, India, daughter of the late Hrinand and Dayawanti Idnani. Dr. Dewan is survived by her 3 children, Madhusudan (Rachna) Dewan, Naakesh (Devaki) Dewan and Renuka Dewan; 6 grandchildren, Anita, Anil, Ashwin, Nicola, Shyam and Kristof; many other loving family members and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM, Monday, November 8, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., at N. Main St., Dayton, OH

