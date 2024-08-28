Dewey, Helen



Helen Louise Dewey, age 95, took Jesus' hand and went home on August 25, 2024 at Brookhaven Nursing Home. She was born May 11, 1929 in Trotwood, Ohio to Ohmer and Lillian (Cassell) Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mildred Jenkins and Miriam Fogle, and great-grandson Jack Ferguson. Helen married Paul Dewey on October 18, 1947. They met as teenagers when Paul lived above the grocery store where she worked. Her first impression of him was as he tumbled down the stairs and landed at her feet, and she laughed and laughed. He kept her laughing for the rest of her life. Together they raised two children, worked hard and traveled all over the country. She received her Associate's Degree from Sinclair College in 1978 and attended Wright State University for early childhood development, and was director of the Lollipop House daycare in Englewood in the 1970s. This experience as a preschool teacher resulted in much delight for her grandchildren. Grandma's house was filled with fun but educational toys, imaginative play and lots of books. Holidays were a magical time. Family dinners were feasts. Hugs were abundant. Helen loved her family deeply and served them well. She was always a member of the Church of the Brethren, but attended several different locations over the years and made many friends. These churches included Bear Creek, Fort McKinley, Townview, Happy Corner and Pitsburg, and Paul and Helen served as deacons and youth leaders, among other roles. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Paul; brother Dick (Millie) Jenkins; son Sam (Dawne) Dewey; daughter Susan (Mike) Dull; grandchildren Jessi (Chris) Sievers, Abe (Angie) Dull, Matt (Julie) Dewey, Nate (Janelle) Dewey, Mahala (Dan) Sievers, Caleb (Robin) Dull, and Autumn (Rick) Beavers; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and one more coming in November; special friends Kenny & Daryl Oren; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held at Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 30 at 10:00 am with Pastor Ken Oren officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton or Brethren Disaster Ministries.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com