DEWITT, Joseph Gerard



64, of Tremont City, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in his home. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 15, 1957, the son of Richard and



Julia (Angelo) DeWitt. He worked for Vernay Labs for 23 years and has most recently been the owner and operator of DeWitt Tool Repair and DeWitt Guns and Ammo. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Andrew's Lodge #619, Free and Accepted Masons, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and was a HAM Radio Operator with the handle of KD8YOB. Survivors include his wife, Barbara S. (Brandon); daughter and son-in-law, Courtney (Caleb) Wolfe; step-son, Jonathan (Katie) Slagle; brother and sister-in-law, Ric (Chris) DeWitt and granddaughter, Elliott and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, in the funeral home with Father Elijah Puthoff officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley or the American Cancer Society.

