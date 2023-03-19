Dey, Mary D.



Mary D. Dey, age 90 of Dayton, reunited with her husband, John J. Dey, on March 5, 2023. She was born June 30, 1932 in Detroit, MI to the late Michael and Mary Kachman. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by Ed Kachman, Larry Kachman, Bernard Kachman, Helene Moore and Carol Covins. She is survived by her loving children, John (Jeanne) Dey, Mary (Bill) Bucher, Mike (Karla) Dey, Geri Dey, Renee (Brad) Sarchet and Mark (Christi) Dey; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Hart, Don Kachman and Mike Kachman; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Cooking, baking, and creating recipes were her favorite pastime activities. Mary was known for her Pretzels with Pizzaz. If you were lucky enough to taste these, you knew they were baked with love! Mary was always up for a challenge from making a phone call to Rikes and buying a TV and ordering a cab to it delivered during a snowstorm to painting every room in the house many times. All this while raising six children and working as a secretary. The neighbors will remember how she organized neighborhood cookbooks. Mary's house was the meeting place for the neighborhood kids and the moms would hang out on the front porch.



Family will received guests from 12 PM - 1PM on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Church of the Incarnation (7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH 45459). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 PM. Inurnment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Heart Association, in Mary's memory. To share a memory of Mary or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

