DIAMANTE, Mary A. "Toni"



Age 76, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. Mrs. Diamante was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Smith & Mary Welch; her husband, Michael Diamante; and her brothers, Ronald Smith, Michael Smith, Vern Smith, and Clyde "Butch" Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Nina



Morgan, and Rebecca Diamante; her son, Robert & Dana Diamante; three grandchildren, Kristen Brooke Cervantes,



David Michael Diamante, Joseph Patrick Diamante; two great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Smith; and



numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian



Burial Saturday, February 6, at 10:00 am at St. Henry Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Valley View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 pm for a socially distanced walk-through visitation at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road.


