X

DIAMOND, Dennis

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DIAMOND, Dennis

Age 92, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born November 5, 1928, to his parents Dewey Lee and Iona Spillman Diamond of Louisa, Kentucky. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Meek Diamond, in 2013. He is survived by his

loving daughter Carol Diamond Dempsey and his son-in-law

William Dempsey of Morris Plains, New Jersey. He worked at Frigidaire, division of General Motors, for over 39 years.

Dennis was an accomplished golfer and bowler, in 1967

bowling an officially certified perfect game in league

competition. Devoted to his family and friends, Dennis took from the hardship and experiences of his early life a strength of character that is rare and admirable. His memory will be an inspiration to many. Private burial will be held in Louisa,

Kentucky. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to: The

Community Relief Fund of Middle Tennessee (Check Memo Line) The Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund, PO Box 440225, Nashville, TN 37244. Online memories may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.