DIAS, Constance L. "Connie"

Age 82 of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 31, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter to late Robert and Antoinette Layman. She was also preceded in death by her husband Jim Dias. Connie was survived by her step-daughter Lynn; and

special nephew Sam and wife Mary. Connie was a talented pianist, teaching at the University of Dayton for over 30 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, December 6th, 2021, at 12 noon at St. Albert the Great; 3033 Far Hills in

Dayton. Visitation to take place from 10:30 AM until the time of service at 12 PM. Connie will be laid to rest at Calvary

Cemetery.

