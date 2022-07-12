DICKERSON, Carl Robert



On Friday, June 10, 2022, Carl Robert (Bob) Dickerson passed away at the age of 92 in Houston, TX, but was a life long resident of Trenton and Middletown, Ohio. Bob was born on April 22, 1930, to Bessie Grow Dickerson and Arthur Dickerson in Chillicothe, Ohio. He served in the Army in Germany during the Korean War. Bob married Hazel Burton on July 4, 1954. Most of his working life was spent in the shoe business and at Sheffer Corporation. He married Jean Brewer in 1982. He was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ church.



Bob was a people person—loved to talk, joke, and play Spades. He was the garage sale king. He could re-sell anything in his front yard, especially used bikes, walkers and portable toilets. He loved a good deal and never paid full price for milk, pop, or toilet paper. One of his favorite memories was playing by the Scioto River in Chillicothe as a child.



Bob was preceded in death by wives Hazel and Jean, his daughter Joy, step-daughter Tammy, and ten brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughters Robin Dickerson, Judy Graybill (Craig) and Kathy Bradbury (Phillip), nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and close friends, the Patricks.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 11:00 A.M. at the Community of Christ Church, 2424 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. A luncheon will follow provided by his friends at Community of Christ.



Donations may be made to Camp Bountiful, a ministry connected to Community of Christ (www.campbountiful.org).

