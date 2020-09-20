Dickerson, Regina

DICKERSON (née Rheinegger), Regina Ann "Gena" 90, passed away early Monday morning of September 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Gena was born on May 4, 1930, in Trenton, OH, to parents Harley Rheinegger and Blenda Rheinegger (née Carlson). Attending The Ohio State University, Gena was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, through which she met the love of her life and future husband William Eugene "Gene" Dickerson, Jr. while sailing on the Scioto River. Gene & Gena were married on June 17, 1950, and celebrated their 70th anniversary this year. Gene & Gena raised 3 children in Fairlawn, OH, where Gena worked at the staffing company Kelly Services, Inc. Gena cherished spending time with her family at Cable Lake in Sister Lakes, MI, spent 5 years living abroad with her husband in Rome, Italy, and enjoyed retirement at the Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda, FL. Gena was an active member in the P.E.O. Sisterhood, a philanthropic organization advancing educational opportunities for female students around the world. Gena is preceded in death by her parents and, by just 3 weeks, her husband Gene. She is survived by her daughter, Julie of Fairlawn, OH; sons, Bill (Molly) of Lititz, PA, and Rob of Wilmington, DE; grandsons, William Brandon of Temperance, MI and Ryan of Columbus, OH. While living in Rome, Gena mastered many Italian culinary traditions. She is remembered in each of the recipes she taught to her children and grandchildren. Gena fiercely loved her family and was quick to show her pride in their accomplishments, big and small. Described as a woman full of class and grace, Gena will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A combined graveside service officiated by Rev. Jason Bantz will be held for Gena and Gene at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Miltonville Cemetery in Trenton, OH, where they will be interred next to her parents. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 330-867-4141)

