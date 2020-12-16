X

DICKEY, Galen Leroy

Galen Leroy Dickey, 83, of Clayton, Ohio, was called to heaven on December 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife Martha, sister Wanda (Jim) Caupp, son Gareth (Irene) Dickey, grandson Chris (Samantha) Dickey & great grandson Graham, grandson Matt (Lauren) Dickey & great granddaughter Charlotte & great grandsons Lucas and Hudson, and grandson Michael Dickey; daughter Gayle (Rick) Bashor, grandson Devin Huston, grandson Ian (Shy) Huston, and granddaughter Kaitlyn

Huston. He was a devoted and much adored dad, granddad and great granddad. Our hearts are so heavy with this loss. A public walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday,

December 17, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred

Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Private services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the

funeral home with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for Galen and to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

