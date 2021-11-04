DICKINSON,



William Scott



Age 70, of Vandalia, passed away on October 30, 2021. He was born March 2, 1951, in Salem, Ohio, to the late



William A. and Mary Jane (DeWalt) Dickinson. He graduated with the Bethel High School class of 1969, studied business administration at Wright State University and



Miami University, and went on to do operations management and product development at businesses and nonprofits in Houston, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. In retirement, he enjoyed being the president of the



Bethel Alumni Association and helping to organize their yearly banquet. Scott dearly loved woodworking, reading about early American history, visiting national parks, making those around him laugh, and always being right. Gathering with family provided him his greatest joys. He is survived by his



loving wife of 42 years Becky (Hahn); sons Ryan (Holly) and Alan (Brittany); grandchildren Noah and Nash; sisters Diane Dickinson and Holly Ramsdail; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Baker-Hazel & Snider funeral home, 5555 Philadelphia Rd in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday,



November 6, 2021. A visitation at 2:00 will be followed by a memorial service at 4:00. To leave a message or share a special memory of Scott with his family, please visit: www.bit.ly/scott-memorial. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests donations be made to the Bethel High School Scholarship Fund: www.bit.ly/bethel-scholarship, or to the organization of your choice. To leave the family a special message, please visit



www.bakerhazelsnider.com