DICKSON, Debbie Lee

57, passed away on Saturday, June 04, 2022, at Westminster Healthcare Center in Clarksville, Indiana. She was born in Kansas City, MO, and was a retired Registered Nurse.

She was preceded in death by her father, Adrian Brown.

Survivors include her husband, Bruce Dickson of Clarksville, her mother, Patricia Oda Brown of Clarksville, two sons, Joshua Bobb (Katie) of Tipp City, Ohio, and Tyler Bobb of Louisville, one grandchild, Leo Bobb, two sisters, Beverly Levin (Dave) of Poinciana, FL., and Robin James (Barry) of Huntington, W.V. and two nieces, Jessie and Natalie and one nephew Kyle.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held at Chapman Funeral Home, 431 W. Harrison Ave., Clarksville, IN. on Saturday, July 09, at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service.

