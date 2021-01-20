DICKSON, Jesse



Donald James



Beloved partner of Diana Uhlman for 41 years, passed away January 14, 2021, from complications of Parkinson's. Jesse was born January 17, 1941, in Vancouver, British



Columbia, Canada, to Ailsa Roy and Donald James Dickson.



After his father's untimely death in an air crash, Jesse's mother married an American, Paul Jones, and resettled the family in Philadelphia. Jesse graduated from Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia, McGill University in Montreal, and the University of Pennsylvania. He was a professor of French at the University of Wisconsin and, for 35 years, at Miami University of Ohio. Jesse was preceded in death by his father, mother, stepfather and brother, John Paul (Bindy) Jones; he leaves behind a brother, Thomas Jones of Vermont, dear cousins, John and Lucy Tuton of Philadelphia; and grieving in-laws, Althea Uhlman Tomijima (Minoru), DeWayne Uhlman (Cathy), Todd Uhlman (Anne Dobmeyer), and Matt Uhlman. He will be lovingly remembered by his



nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends, in the U.S., Japan, and France. Jesse desired cremation with no memorial services. Diana requests that you remember his kind heart, his respect for all individuals, his ethical and "sportif" disposition, and his truly liberal and enlightened spirit. If so moved, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.

