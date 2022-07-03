DIDIER, Jerome C. "Jerry"



Age 83 of Union, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School class of 1957 and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Jerry retired from DP&L with over 31 years of service and later worked for the City of Union for 5 years. He was a longtime member of the Church of the Transfiguration. Jerry was a great softball player and overall athlete. He enjoyed coaching his boys in baseball, and also enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing horseshoes. Jerry also loved fishing, taking fishing trips to Canada and spending the weekends at St. Mary's Lake. He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Lorna (Hicks) Didier, children: Brian (Kristen) Didier, Eric Didier, Dirk Didier, Scott Didier, grandchildren: Natalie, Ben, Michael, Chris, Michele, E.J., Tony, Jake, Shelby, great-granddaughter: Evalynn, other great-grandchildren, sister: Janet (Paul) Hockenberry, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alfred and Eva (Roessler) Didier, brother: Jack Didier, sister: Joan Huber and daughter-in-law: Tammy Didier. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Church of the Transfiguration (972 S. Miami St., West Milton) with Father Eric Bowman as celebrant. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will be held privately at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at



