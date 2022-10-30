DIEHL, James Harrison



92, of Centerville, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Jim was a graduate of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, OH, and received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati where he was a member and President of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served his country as a Lieutenant in the United States Army and was employed as President of Dayton, OH, based Dyna Corp and later Vice President in charge of the pressure pipe division at Price Brothers Corp. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Sally (Patten), and his parents, Clifford and Mary Diehl, and his siblings, Mary Margaret and Thomas. He leaves behind his family: daughters, Deborah (Joseph) Romanczuk of Carmel, IN, Jamie Diehl of Phoenix, AZ, Katherine (Robert) Crawford of Dayton, OH; son, Thomas (Donna) Diehl of Springboro, OH; grandchildren, Andrea (Adam) Hickman, Megan (Jeremy) Fanning, Bobby and Patrick Crawford, Thomas (Margaret) Romanczuk and Elizabeth (Andrew) Pogue, and Jack, Jordan, and Jimmy Diehl. Family will greet friends 10-11am on Thursday, November 3 with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

