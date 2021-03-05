DIEHL, Ruth



Ruth Diehl, age 91 of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her daughter's home. Ruth was born in Greenville, on April 4, 1929, to the (late) Dale & Hettie



(Bower) Oswalt; and a member of the Old Order German



Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Charles E. Diehl; twins, Alvin & Audrey Diehl; two sons, Levern Diehl & Everett Diehl; two great-grandsons; brother, Jude Oswalt; and five sisters, Dorothy Ewing, Edith Flora, May Flora, Annie Grim, & Martha Brumbaugh. Ruth is survived by her children, Charles & Ang Diehl of Bradford, Marie & Gary Hutchinson of Arcanum, Doris & David Haney of Bradford, Donna & Brian Spurrier of Bradford; daughter-in-law, Melinda Diehl of Bradford; 18 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Mary Brumbaugh of Camden, IN; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service at 10:00 AM on Monday at Darrell Flora's, 8512 W. St. Rt. 185, Bradford, OH. Visitation



4-8 PM on Sunday at Darrell's. Interment Oakland Cemetery, Bradford. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.stockerfraley.com