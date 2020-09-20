DIETERLE, Gordon Lee Age 75, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, with family by his side. Gordon was born on December 1, 1944, to John O. and Marie (Pollock) Dieterle. Prior to graduating from Fairmont High School, Gordon met the love of his life, Donnah, who he later married in 1967. Gordon enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Wright State University with a Bachelors in Physics and later, a Masters of Business Administration from The University of Dayton. Gordon retired from The University of Dayton Research Institute after a successful career as a Research Physicist. Gordon was known for his serene, calm, and kind demeanor. He was a friend, mentor, and confidant to many, a man of keen intelligence and quick wit. Gordon was an ardent family man, an amazing husband, loving father, and devoted grandfather. He cherished time with family and particularly loved creating fun memories with his grandchildren, one of their most memorable being eating dessert before dinner. Outside of his family life, he served and volunteered for many organizations. He enjoyed helping others and loved to make them laugh. Gordon is preceded in death by his loving wife, Donnah; infant son, Donald; father, John O; mother, Marie; and brother, John R. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Jeffrey) Coleman; son, Philip Dieterle; sister, Kathy Tenney; sister-in-law Diannah (Joseph) Henderson; brother-in-law, Kevin (Susan) Espy; five grandchildren, Noah, Ashlyn, and Brennan Coleman; Jonah and Autumn Dieterle, as well as several nieces and nephews. A family graveside service will be held at a later date with interment at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gordon and Donnah Dieterle Memorial Scholarship Fund #8543, via the Dayton Foundation at www.daytonfoundation.org The family would like to thank the physicians and nursing staff of the Critical Care Team at Kettering Medical Center, particularly Dr. Hemant M. Shah, for the loving care provided to Gordon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

