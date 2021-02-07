DIETZ, Edna Mae



Dietz, Edna Mae, age 92, of Phoenix, AZ (Formerly of Beavercreek, OH), passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at The Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix. She was born on



December 24, 1928, in Fairborn, OH, the daughter of



Joseph A. and Helen M.



(Stewart) Slaughter, who preceded her in death. Edna Mae was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Dale E. Dietz. She also was preceded in death by an infant son, Raymond Ned Dietz. Edna Mae is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Sue Dietz, of Beavercreek; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Douglas Miller, of Cave Creek, AZ; five grandchildren: Mark Dietz and wife, Jennifer; Scott Dietz and wife, Kristin; Brian Miller and wife, Chrissy; Gregory Miller and partner, Sharon Gustafson, and Lindsey Miller; seven great-grandchildren: Camryn, Hudson, Olivia, Tessa, Madison, Mia, Easton; and nieces, nephews and friends. She was a graduate of Beavercreek High School, Class of 1946. Edna Mae, a lifelong member of Beaver United Church of Christ, attending the church since the age of 9 years. She and her husband Dale faithfully served the church in many capacities. Throughout Dale's 27 year tenure as Station 2 Fire Chief of the Beavercreek Twp Volunteer Fire Department, she donated countless hours to perform administrative duties for the Department. Edna Mae retired as the Librarian Aide in charge of the Shaw Elementary School Library following 23 years of service. Edna Mae and her Mother Helen were founding members of the Valley View Garden Club in 1949. Over her 59 year membership she served in various leadership positions and won many awards at the Greene County Fair. Family was extremely important to Edna Mae, who stayed in close contact with 4 generations of her family until the very end of her life. Funeral services: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery with Pastor Brian Eastman officiating. If desired, contributions may be made in memory of Edna to the Hospice location of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

