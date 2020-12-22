DIETZ (Nestel),



Ruth Marie



Passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born on August 8, 1937. She attended The Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1958. She married Allen G. Dietz, I on June 20, 1959. They have five children Allen G. Dietz, II, Andrew K. Dietz, Aaron K. Dietz, Ruth K. Dietz Nash and Paula C. Dietz. Ruth and Allen lived in Pittsburgh, PA, New Castle, IN, Carmel, IN, Tiffin, OH, and Springfield, OH. She worked for 20 years as a registered nurse at Allegheny General Hospital School of Nursing and for at least 10 years at Carmel Care in Carmel, IN. Ruth loved her family, reading, their cats and baking. Ruth was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Springfield, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents (Kurt and Marie Pfeiffer Nestel) and her son, Allen. She is survived by her husband, Allen G. Dietz, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

