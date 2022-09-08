DIFFENDAL, V. Dean



87, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at Hearth & Home on Monday, September 5, 2022. Dean was born outside Jeffersonville, Ohio, on October 29, 1934, to Roy and Mildred (Farmer) Diffendal.



Dean grew up helping his father farm and loved sharing his many stories to his family. He played baseball and basketball during his years at Silvercreek School in Jamestown, Ohio. It was there that he met and married Shirley Bryant. They were together fifty years and he grieved her loss to the day he died. He loved to play golf later in life and played up into his 80's. Dean became a barber in 1961 and barbered until 2007 when he was 72. Dean twice went to Paris to participate in the world hair styling competition in 1975 and 1977. He was proud of the winning hairstyle and having his picture and the model represented in the magazine of 1975. He moved to Florida twice, first in May 1970 to Pinellas Park until June 1973 when he returned to Springfield. Dean hated the cold and winter and once again left for the sunny skies in December 1977, this time to Ft. Myers, Florida. This is where he had a barber shop that had characters like out of a movie; Air Force Generals, FBI Agents, bookies, Carnies, Boys from Miami by way of New York, golf, bowling, dog races and the exploits that went with it, all of which he truly enjoyed. He returned to Springfield in December 2000 due to his wife Shirley's illness, working at "The Cut Above" Barber shop until 2006.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister, Bonnie Ehrle; brother, Dale Diffendal, and his loving wife Shirley.



Dean leaves behind three children; Deena (Darrel) Baker, Jeff (Missy) Diffendal, and Marc (Alma) Diffendal; five grandchildren, Derek (Melonie) Rohrer, Ryan (Melissa) Rohrer, John Diffendal, Alison Diffendal, and Matt Diffendal; nine great-grandchildren, Landon (Alysa) Rohrer, Laken, Payton, Tabitha and Abby Rohrer, Emma, Eva, Simone and Alex Diffendal, sister, Karen (Tom) Blake, and brother, Kent Diffendal, and a very special friend, Carole Scott.



A family gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.



