DIGIACINTO, Doris Ann "Dodie"



July 14, 1937 - Dec. 22, 2022



Doris Ann DiGiacinto (Dodie), age 85, of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on December 22, 2022, at Lorien in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Dodie was the eldest daughter of Clarence and Doris (Landreville) Zwiesler. After enjoying a happy childhood with her five sisters in Dayton, Dodie met her future husband Joe DiGiacinto in 1954 at a dance. She was a junior at Julienne, an all-girls Catholic high school, and he was a freshman attending the University of Dayton from Brooklyn, New York. After dating for several years, Dodie and Joe were married on a beautiful fall morning in 1958 at Corpus Christi Church. Within a week, Joe was commissioned into the US Army and, in February 1959, Joe and Dodie left by ocean liner for his first duty station in Hawaii. Thus began Dodie's career as an Army Officer's Wife. Dodie loved her life as a military wife. She was very outgoing, always the life of the party, and loved to travel. Dodie never met a stranger and would continue to strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone she met. With her outgoing personality, easy smile, and giving nature, Dodie easily made friends during her many moves to new duty stations across the US and Europe. Dodie considered her life to be exciting, full, and very blessed. During that time, she raised three beautiful boys and made military life on the move seem easy and normal for her family. Dodie loved to cook and loved to talk. After her husband retired, Dodie continued to volunteer as an end-of-life hospice helper and by cooking large Italian meals for the residents of a nearby nursing home as well as for parish Priests wherever their travels brought them. Dodie loved the water and she and Joe spent several years as Snowbirds on the Atlantic coast of Florida. On December 22, 2022, Dodie passed away peacefully in her sleep. Dodie is survived by her husband Joseph Vincent DiGiacinto, Sr.; sons, Peter (Betsy) DiGiacinto, Joseph (Amy) DiGiacinto, Jr., and Thomas (Michelle) DiGiacinto; grandchildren, Sheri (Rich) Rosendahl, Wendy DiGiacinto, Ryan DiGiacinto, Kathryn DiGiacinto, Christopher (Ashley) Sarver, Ellen (Logan) Davis, Christopher (Avi Guaracha) DiGiacinto, Kenneth DiGiacinto, and Alexander DiGiacinto; great-granddaughters, Hayley DiGiacinto-Grenier, Anya Rawat, and Amaya Claire Sarver; great-grandsons, Grayson Elliott, Hendrix McDaniel, and Nayan Rawat; and sisters, Mary Jane (Jay) Fott, Martha Louise (Lou) Bentz, Barbara Suzanne (Babs) Kronenberg, Linda Kathleen Payne, and Sara Theresa (Sally) Collins. Visitation will be held at the McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, Maryland, on Thursday, January 5, 2023, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Services will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 10:30 am. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery. In memory of Dodie, the family requests that a contribution be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at



