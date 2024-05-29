Diles, Inez

Diles (Pruitt), Inez Lorene

Inez Lorene Diles (nee Pruitt), age 97, of Huber Heights, died on Sat., May 25, 2024, after a long illness. She was preceded in death on Sept. 10, 2024, by her husband, Curtis Diles, Jr.

Inez is survived by her four children, Dennis M. (Beverly) Diles, Teresa K. (Jack) Guidry, J. Diane (Chuck) Hammond, and Tamara L. (John) Meese.

Funeral services with Facebook Live Stream will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth. The interment will be in Wheelersburg. To join the live stream, please visit the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home Facebook page.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour on Thursday.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com, where the full obituary may also be viewed.

Funeral Home Information

Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home

1422 Lincoln Street

Portsmouth, OH

45662

