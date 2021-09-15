DILL, Andrew H.



69, passed away on August 19, 2021, in his home in Springfield, Ohio. Andy was born January 25, 1952, the son of Edwin G. Dill and Ellen D.H. Dill of Pinehurst, NC. Andy was a long time partner of Judith Pauley who predeceased him. He was actively involved in Springfield's Board of Realtors, the Arts Council and a 9 year member of the Springfield Planning Board. Andy is survived by his brother, John H. Henszey; his sister, Elizabeth H. Eaton and his brother, Robert Dill.

