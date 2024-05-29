Dill, Richard H. "Doc"



Dr. Richard Dill passed away on Thursday, May 23. He was 98 years old. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Mabel Dill, on January 8th, 1926. He graduated from Groveport High School where he met his wife Jean Kistler of Lithopolis, Ohio. They would have celebrated their 75th Anniversary next month. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1949. While at Ohio State he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and then became a member of the Alpha Psi veterinary professional fraternity.



While in college and right after WWII, to assist in the rebuilding effort underway in Europe, the United Stated sent ships of livestock to Europe to hasten their recovery. Dick volunteered to help and was assigned to a ship carrying 1,500 head of horses to Poland. He had many stories from that experience and enjoyed telling them to friends and family.



He was a veterinarian in Jamestown, Ohio for 34 years until he sold his practice to Veterinary Associates in 1984. While in Jamestown he was a member of the Jamestown United Methodist church and the Masonic Lodge 352. Also, he was a longtime member of the Jamestown Lions Club.



Dick was an avid musician and while in college he played the trumpet in the Ohio State Marching Band. Later he played in the OSU Alumni Band for over 30 years. He accompanied the Alumni Band around the globe, playing in concerts and marched in parades in Japan, Ireland, Germany, and Alaska among others. The Alumni Band also played many concerts around Ohio. He also became a Shriner and played in the Antioch Shrine Band for many years.



In his retirement, he spent some time working on a Colorado ranch. For many years he played Taps at the Jamestown Cemetery on Memorial Day and he played Taps at funerals for Servicemen. Also, in his retirement he was care-taker to "Elsie the Borden Cow" and they traveled over a large part of the Country. She was invited to State & County Fairs, conventions, and Children's Hospitals.



Richard was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara (Merv) Nugent, brother Thomas (Elsie) Dill and sister Jo (Gregg) Riegel. Surviving are his wife Jean and son John of Houston, TX, and daughter Amy (Ray) Chicoine of Mission Viejo, CA, grandchildren Christopher Nugent, Nathan Nugent, Olivia Chicoine, Matthew Chicoine and a niece and nephews.



Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.



