DILLARD, Catherine

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DILLARD,

Catherine Elizabeth

Catherine Elizabeth Dillard left this life unexpectedly on

November 25, 2020. Catherine was born May 21, 1939, in

Calhoun, GA. She was a Roosevelt High School c/o '57 graduate & longtime member of Greater St. John MBC.

Catherine was preceded in death by parents, James & Hasey Chattams; husband,

Robert Charles Dillard Jr; and son, Harold "Buster" Dillard. She is survived by sons, Tony, Bobby, PeeWee Dillard; daughters, Deiona & Sunday Dillard; bonus sons, King & Eric Dillard;

devoted special friend, Willie Luckie; & host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family & friends.

Funeral service Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment West Memory Garden.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

