DILLARD, John W.



83, of South Vienna, went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, February 3, 2022. He was born in South Vienna on April 1, 1938, the son of



Clifford W. and Edith P. (Huff) Dillard. A life-long farmer, John also retired from Navistar in 1987 following over 25 years of service. He was an honest and hard-working and was well liked and respected by



everyone who knew him. John was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a charter member of Fowler Road Church. Preceding him in death were his parents and brothers, Ed, Verlyn and David. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Zelma M. (Perry) Dillard; children, Deb, Steve (Kristine) Dillard, Ron Dillard, and Donna (Rocky) Pack; grandchildren, Amanda (Joe) Lemond, Kathryn and Seth Dillard; great-grandchildren, Addison and Carter Lemond; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be greatly missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. John's funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Fowler Road Church, 2805 Fowler Rd. with Rev. Tim Dotson presiding. Burial will be in South Solon Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at



www.littletonandrue.com



