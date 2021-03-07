DILLER, Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Diller, 97, of Medway, OH, passed away on February 23, 2021, at the home of her daughter in Harrisonburg, VA. Mary was born on January 14, 1924, in Archbold, OH, to Oscar and Herma Gautsche. On April 1, 1950, she married Victor Diller. Mary was a homemaker and dedicated her life to raising her six children. She was a wonderful cook and pie maker. She also raised a garden with Victor, and they froze or canned much of their food. She was very proud of her family and supported their many activities. She enjoyed playing games, assembling puzzles, eating cookies and family time. Mary was an active member of the Mennonite Church, where she taught Sunday school and was part of the women's sewing group.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Diller; her son, Fred Diller; her parents, Oscar and Herma Gautsche; and four siblings, Doris Ebersole, Delmar Gautsche, Alice Schmucker and Richard Gautsche.



She is survived by her children, Steve Diller (Kelly), Vicki Martinez (Jim), Eric Diller (Carole), Lori Diller and Shari Suttles (Barry); her ten grandchildren, Jason Martinez (Christy), Sarah Martinez, Kristi Diller (Chris), Andy Diller (Jennifer), Jeremy Deady (Raeanne), John Deady, James Deady (Zoey), Ian Suttles (Katherine), Caitlyn Buller (Craig) and Seth Suttles (Emily); her ten great-grandchildren, Kai, Isaac, Elise, Nora, Josie, Zeva, Miles, Malaki, Renlee and Quinn; and two siblings, Dale Gautsche and Glenda Hurst; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Maxine Diller. The family is very grateful for the



loving care that Generations Crossing Adult Day Care provided to Mary over the last 5 years of her life and the support of Sentara Hospice during end of life care.



A graveside service was held at Huber Mennonite Church in New Carlisle, OH. If you wish to honor Mary, you may contribute to Generations Crossing at www.generationscrossing.com or to a hospice of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME.



Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



