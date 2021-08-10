DILLON, Orvill L. "Curly"



94, of Springfield, Ohio, peacefully passed away at Oakwood Village on Friday, August 6th, 2021. He was born in Lawrence County, Ohio, on January 3, 1927. He was a veteran of World War II and proudly served in the U.S. Navy Armed Guard. He spent his 27-year



career as a Firefighter /Paramedic in the service of the City of Springfield and retired in 1980. He was a proud brother of the Masonic Lodge for over 70 years and the Scottish Rite. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (Corn) and Dennis S. Dillon; infant brother, William S.; brother and sister-in-law, Marshall and Mary Dillon. He is survived by his wife, Norma (Searls) of 67 years; daughter, Rebecca (Dr.



Michael) Frangopoulos of Poland, Ohio; grandchildren,



Stelianos (Maureen), Dr. Christoforos, Nomiki (James) Petrolla,



Alexandros (Michelle) and Nicholaos; great-grandchildren,



Michael R., Emma Rose, Dimitra, Michael J., Savasmia, and Despina; and many beloved family and friends. He embraced his role as a grandparent with much love and pride - as they all were the "apple of his eye". With much gratitude, the



family expresses their heartfelt thanks for the loving care over the years given by Dr. M. Narcelles, various caregivers, longtime friend Donna and the staff at Oakwood Village. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 10th from 4-7 pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with a firefighter turnout service commencing at 4 pm in the funeral home. Services will be held Wednesday, August 11th at the First Christian Church at 11 am with Rev. Brian Borton officiating. Interment will



follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



