DILLON, Robert Michael



Age 76 of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022. Robert was born April 2, 1946, in Springfield, OH, to the late William and Elizabeth Dillon. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corp and retired from CSX Rail Road. He was preceded in death by his 2 brothers-in-law, Tom Ratliff and Larry Baynes; 2 special sisters-in-law, Nancy Barnes and Sally Truett. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Sue Dillon; 3 sons, Michael (Amy) Dillon, Daniel (Dawn) Dillon, Travis (Ashley) Dillon; sisters and brothers, Mary Ratliff,



Richard Dillon, Sue Baynes, David Dillon, Anita Dillon, Pamela D'Elia; 4 grandchildren, Isaac, Aubrie, Nehemiah, Noah; and many nieces and nephews and his special black cat, Jasper Lee. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Thomas Clark officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service Thursday (10 a.m.-11 a.m.). Final resting place Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH.

