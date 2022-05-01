DILLOW, Ronald Eugene "Ronnie"



77, of Springfield, passed away April 20, 2022. He was born January 4, 1945, in Springfield, the son of Herbert and Helen (Lookabaugh) Dillow. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting and working on cars. He had been employed at Kunkle Farms. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years,



Amber (Potter) Dillow; four children, Rhonda Johnson, Rodney Dillow, Thomas Dillow and Tammy Dillow; ten grandchildren; siblings, Roy (Christine) Dillow, Ray Dillow and Judy Hatfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sons, Todd Dillow and Ronald Dillow Jr.; siblings, Randy Dillow, Diane Martin and Herbert Dillow; and his parents. A Celebration of Ronnie's Life will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

