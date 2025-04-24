DiMatteo, John Anthony



John Anthony DiMatteo, 91, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Monday, April 14, 2025. He was born on March 26, 1934 in Dayton to the late Anthony and Anne (Walling) DiMatteo. John, a proud Army Veteran and graduate of General Motors Institute worked for General Motors, Delco Moraine for 30+ years. Upon retirement his love of sports and people lead him to work for The Dayton Dragons and The University of Dayton Football and Basketball programs until November of 2024 at the AGE of 90! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Carol DiMatteo; sister-in-law, Susan DiMatteo. John is survived by his children, Laura (Don) Martindale, John DiMatteo, Thomas DiMatteo and Melissa (Rich) Smith; grandchildren, Cassie (Randy) Young, Ty (Kayla Yockel) Martindale, Victoria (Garrett) Wall, Caitlyn DiMatteo; great-grandchildren Georgia and Daisy Young, Delaney and Lenore Wall and Reya Martindale. Also survived by Brother, Anthony DiMatteo and Sister, Marianne Patton. Along with several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family & friends will be from 10:00AM - 12:00PM on Monday, April 28th 2025 at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342. A graveside service will follow at Our Lady of Good Hope Cemetery, at the corner of Kercher and 9th Street, Miamisburg, Ohio Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



