DIMENT, John S.



85, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away December 27, 2020. He was born July 13, 1935, in Clyde, Ohio, the son of the late



Harold & Lura (Selvey) Diment. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from NCR. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Diment. He is survived by his children, David Diment, Gerald (Katie) Diment, Roberta Diment; two great-grandchildren, Spencer & Darrah; a sister, Donna Wollenslegel, a niece, Cyndi Utterback; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 3-5 PM Saturday, January 2, 2021, in the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio, with funeral service at 5 PM in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



