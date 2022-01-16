DINGLEDINE,



Patricia Rose "Patty"



Patricia Rose Dingledine, 84, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Forest Glen Health Campus surrounded by her loving family.



Patty was born August 1, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Virgil and



Mildred (Freeze) Ricketts. She was a 1956 graduate of



Tecumseh High School. She enjoyed working with horses and riding horses, planting flowers, gardening and cooking. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family,



cooking for them and watching the grand-children with their many activities. Patty married the man of her dreams, Richard Dingledine on his birthday, November 19, 1955. Together, they raised 5 children and were married for 66 years.



Patty is survived by her husband, Richard Dingledine; children, Rick (Melissa) Dingledine, Mike (Kathi) Dingledine, Randy (Amy) Dingledine, Kim Dailey and Vicki (Mike) Wallace; grandchildren, Ricky, Brandon, Heather, Ryan, Caleb, Rheauna, Harlee, Keith, Michael, Cortney, Travis, Ashley, Jennifer and Hannah; 17 great grandchildren and sister, Shirley Taylor.



She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Ricketts; son-in-law, James Bill Dailey and brother-in-law,



Dave Taylor.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11-1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral



service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with



Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.



Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio.



Memorial contributions can be made to Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, 8044 Catawba Mechanicsburg Road, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com