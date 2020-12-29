DINNEEN, Nancy E.



92, of Centerville passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. She was a very spiritual person, so we have no doubt that her timing was around the winter solstice and not long after



Jupiter and Saturn aligned for the first time in 800 years. She was born September 18, 1928, to the late Jack and Nancy (Chamberlain) Ames. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jack and James.



On May 6, 1950, the same day as Elizabeth Taylor's first marriage, Nancy married Robert Dinneen, who survives her. Also surviving are three sons, Michael (Penny) Dinneen,



Patrick (Mary) Dinneen, and Robert (Sue) Dinneen III; grandchildren, Brad, Monica, Ashley, Sarah and Breanne; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Nancy was a very giving person, who worked for Hospice as a volunteer. She loved working to help people through the



suicide prevention hotline. Nancy was a graduate of Fairview High School in the Class of 1946. After high school she attended the Dayton Art Institute where one of her classmates was renowned comedian, Jonathan Winters. That's the impact she had on Earth. Nancy was a renowned artist, an adventurer, a humanitarian, and her kids' best friend forever. One of her



favorite memories was taking her boys down the Colorado River, through the Grand Canyon.



We love you, Nancy and are glad you are no longer battling Alzheimer's. Rest easy.



The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.



To share a memory of Nancy or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

