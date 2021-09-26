DINNEN, Maurice Ray



83, of Springfield, OH, journeyed to his heavenly home on Sept. 19, 2021, after an illness. He was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Springfield, the son of Maurice and Pauline (Riggle) Dinnen. Maurice Ray loved life and



always enjoyed helping family and friends with tasks. He was also called Ray. After retiring in 2003 from Kenosha Trucking Company, Ray and his wife, Elizabeth, loved to travel. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Dinnen. They would have celebrated 33 years together on October 22, 2021; children, Cathie (Marc) Scott, Lindy (Greg) Bradley, Celina (Jeff) Copeland, Danielle (Jim) Dillon, James (Holly) Walters; grandchildren, Thomas (Deb) Scott, Drew (Tabbetha) Scott, Justen Scott, Jason (Nicole) Bradley, Andrea Flores,



Chelsea (Orlando) Martinez, Emily (Sebastian) Garcia



Copeland, Isaac Copeland, Jacob (Hattie) Dillion, Haley Dillon, J.D. Boles, Ray (Jassmin) Walters and Chris Dickenson; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and



siblings, Ruth Ann (Rob) Buell and Sandy (Mike) Mason. He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Ray Dinnen; granddaughter, Tracy Lynn Dinnen and his parents. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 10am to 11am at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Service will begin at 11am on Friday with Pastor Greg Nerger officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial



Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



