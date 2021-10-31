DiSALVO, Sr., Samuel J.



Age 93 of Centerville, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou, whom he dearly loved and so missed, by his mother Ann DiSalvo and his



father, Rocco DiSalvo, an



Italian immigrant.



Sam retired from Montgomery County Water Department as the Superintendent of Water Works, after 30 years of public service in the delivery of clean water to the citizens of Montgomery County. He achieved his Class IV Waterworks Operator License early in his career. Sam also worked at Dayton Steel. He was a 5 Gallon Blood Donor at the Community Blood Center and a 3,060 hour volunteer at Kettering Hospital.



Sam built the house that he and Mary Lou raised their family in, an actual masonry home. In his retirement, he enjoyed



using his hands as a skilled craftsman and could make, build or repair almost anything for anyone. Sam worked countless hours remodeling and landscaping the estate of Dr. and Mrs. Ludolph van der Hoeven. He found great joy in working around and maintaining his property. He had recently mowed the property and painted the bridge. He was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for family events.



Sam loved Mary Lou with all his heart and he took care of her until her final breath. He was a great role model, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Sam was defined by hard work, attention to detail and unselfishness.



Sam was a member of the Church of the Incarnation and a member of the Sons of Italy. He sponsored the DiSalvo Swim School team in the Bocce Classic and was an excellent player. The team finished "in the money" numerous times.



He is survived by his daughter Roxanne DiSalvo and family friend Lori Capitola, son Samuel J. DiSalvo II and his wife



Carolyn, and by his son Mark DiSalvo. Grandchildren include Cara DiSalvo, Rocco Walsh, Mark (Leslie) DiSalvo, Samuel



(Rasa) DiSalvo III, Lori (Lee) Whitson and Matthew DiSalvo. Great-Grandchildren include McKenzie, Layne, Kellen, Sloan, Willard, Louis, Thomas, Aria, Annie and Russ.



"Go rest high on that mountain, son, your work on earth is done."



Friends may call on Tuesday, November 2nd from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:30 am at the Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church, 7415 Far Hills Ave., at Williamsburg Lane in Centerville. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The



Funeral Mass will be LIVE STREAMED. Memorial Contribution can be made in Samuel's memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com