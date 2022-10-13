DITTMAN,



Kathleen Marie



45, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on October 6, 2022, after succumbing to her seven-year long battle with Huntington's Disease. Katie was born on May 10, 1977, to Dan and Chris Dittman in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Katie is survived by her parents; brother, Matt (Jessie) Dittman; sister, Maggy Dittman; and niece, Kaya Dittman. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents and Uncle Mark.



Everyone who knew Katie knew her for her love of animals. She could often be found working endlessly on her saltwater fish tanks that she beautifully maintained and was so proud of. Katie also had an immense love for her boxers, Stella and Penny, as well as her Siamese cats, Murray and Fizz Gig. Aside from her love for animals, Katie also enjoyed playing trivia weekly while grabbing an ice-cold Corona or two with her friends and family. In her free time, Katie could be found watching Academy Award winning movies, her favorite TV show Friends, or simply just "jamming out" to some of her favorite bands in her living room.



A visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 2:00PM – 5:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home Centerville, 81 N. Main St, Centerville, Ohio 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10:30AM at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Katie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Huntington Disease Society of Southwest Ohio, 9370 Fields Ertel Rd #498097, Cincinnati, OH 45249. Katie will be greatly missed by the many people who knew and loved her best. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

