1 hour ago

DIX, John Louis

Died of heart failure at Hospice, on April 20, 2022, at 2:30 pm. John is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and

Veronica (Reboulet) Dix, his sister, Theresa Aikens, brother-in-law, Gene Casella and niece Regina Stephen.

John is survived by Aunt Phyllis Dix, siblings Annette Casella (Gene), Joe Dix (Jody), Catherine Herndon (Pete), nieces Carla Hodulik (John), Marie Russell (Vince), Erin Aiken (Mike),

Amelia Herndon and many grand-nieces and nephews. John holds a special place in his family's heart and in his second family's heart-the Casella Clan.

Friends and family may visit from 4-5:00 pm on Thursday, April 28 at Westbrock Funeral Home, Wayne Ave, followed by a

funeral service beginning at 5:00 pm.

