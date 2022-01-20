DIXON, Anthony Lee



"Tony"



Born November 2, 1953, to Rubin and Evelyn Dixon, left this life January 12, 2022. Pastor Dixon was an amazing man of God, who touched many lives as a pastor. It was his greatest desire to be with his savior. Although we rejoice that he has obtained his reward, he will be greatly missed but never forgotten. He is preceded in death by his mother, brother, father-in-law, and mother-in-law. He leaves to cherish his memory, his father; daughter, LaChanna (Rashawn) Jackson; son, Jermaine (Nakia) Dixon; 6 grandchildren; sister, Sheila, brothers, Kevin and Dwayne Dixon; sister-in-law, Dorothy Turner; brother-in-law, Gary Stokes; several nieces, nephews, a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and church family.

