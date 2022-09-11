DIXON, Da'Wan



43, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born January 4, 1979, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Linda (Massey) and Larry Dixon. Da'Wan is survived by his children, Jarrett D. Dixon of Columbus, Ohio, Darian A. Dixon, Julian D. Dixon and Aniyah Morris of Springfield, Ohio; mother, Linda Dixon of Springfield, Ohio; brother, Tarik (Chelsa) Cameron of Columbus, Ohio; grandmother, Reva Dixon of Springfield, Ohio; special aunts, Cheryl Massey of Springfield, Ohio, and Jaynie Holt of Columbus, Ohio; uncle, William Dixon of Springfield, Ohio; family friend, Brent Stille; special cousin, Dana Curtis and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Dixon; uncle, Melvin Dixon; grandmother, Marcelline Massey and aunt, Bonnie Massey. Visitation is Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. in Greater First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements provided by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



