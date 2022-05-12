DIXON, Esther JoAnn



92, of Oakwood Village, Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep and went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2022. JoAnn was born on February 20, 1930, in Springfield, Ohio, to C. Edward and Catherine (Jung) Derry. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Teresa Church. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed most the time she spent with loved ones and friends. She was a devoted wife to Wayne, who adored and cherished her for over 64 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David (Kay), John (SweeChin), Cathy (Federico) Quiros, Michael (Lina) and Brian (Susan) Dixon; her grandchildren, Stefanie Marca, Anna (Jeff) Folker, Elizabeth, Samantha, Sarah, Federico, Alex, Margoth, Greta and Greer; her favorite niece, Lisa (Greg) Adams; nephews, Steve (Joni) Clawson, Mark, Tim (Joann), Chris (Kaoru) Carlisle, Sherry (Will) Boles; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. We are ever so grateful to Eliza Johnson and Melissa Clingman for taking such good care of her over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Bill) Clawson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Virginia (Robert) Carlisle; and nephew, Rob Carlisle. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at CONROY FUNERAL HOME in Springfield, Ohio, from 10:00am-11:45am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa Church, Springfield at 12:00pm. Interment will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio.

